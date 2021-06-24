KODE Sports in Action: The Crossbar Challenge with Monett Soccer

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett boys soccer team has won nine straight district titles- so we thought they would be the perfect squad to feature in this week’s KODE Sports in Action. For this edition, Jake and Shea compete in the Crossbar Challenge, along with several members of the Monett soccer team. Though Jake gave the boys a run for their money, Roberto Perez was the winner of the challenge!

Special thanks to Misael Villa, Moo Say, Mu Ku, Grason Mahl, Edge Salas, Roberto Perez, Alex Ramirez, Jose Ceceñas, and Monett head coach Cristobal Villa for being part of this week’s KODE Sports in Action!