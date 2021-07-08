KODE Sports in Action: Jake and Shea take on the Sarcoxie archery team

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Jake and Shea have explored some conventional sports in KODE Sports in Action, but this week they ventured outside the box to experience a more unconventional sport — archery. There was no better team to do it with than the world champion Sarcoxie archery team! Watch Jake and Shea take on the squad in a shoot-out like no other.

Special thanks to Ally Nordell, Ian Morris, Alyssa Willis, Bryar Willis, Riley Rupp, and assistant coach Kaycia Woolsey for participating in this week’s KODE Sports in Action!