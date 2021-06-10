KODE 12 Student-Athlete of the Year: Kaitlin Crossland

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE 12) — St. Mary’s Colgan’s Kaitlin Crossland was named the KODE 12 Student-Athlete of the Year Thursday night.

A three-sport athlete that plays volleyball, basketball and softball, Crossland got it done in just about every sport. The Panthers basketball team came close to its first-ever state title, taking home second this past season.

But Crossland made up for it by topping off her high school career with her second consecutive state softball title. A pitcher for the Panthers, she struck out 180 batters, crushed six home runs and maintained a .466 batting average.

KODE 12 recognized nine student-athletes monthly during the 2020-2021 school year.

Haidyn Berry, Webb City High School

Patrick Carlton, Carthage High School

Case Tucker, Lamar High School

Lacy Stokes, Mt. Vernon High School

Javon Grant, Pittsburg High School

Destiny Buerge, Carl Junction High School

Ellie Johnston, Mt. Vernon High School

Noah Southern, Carl Junction High School

Kaitlin Crossland, St. Mary’s Colgan High School

It was a crazy year at times, but a special shout-out to all the student-athletes that gave us seasons to remember. Until next year.