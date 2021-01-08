KODE 12 December Student-Athlete of the Month: Mt. Vernon’s Lacy Stokes

Mt. Vernon’s Lacy Stokes is the KODE 12 December Student-Athlete of the Month. Stokes is averaging 22.4 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.3 steals. The senior will be headed to play for Ronnie Ressel and the Missouri Southern Lions next year.

“I mean I love this town,” Stokes said. “Our town is probably one of the most sports-based through our fans. They love basketball and just having them behind my back, and behind my team’s back, pushing us through to this state title is what I love, and I’m thankful for it.”