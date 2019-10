JOPLIN, Mo– The Missouri Southern Men’s Cross Country team had six runners in the top 20 as it claimed its second straight MIAA Title. The Lions took home the crown with a low score of 35 points.

Sophomore Gidieon Kimutai (23 minutes, 37.3 seconds ) won his second straight MIAA Individual championship. Webb City native Ryan Riddle (24 minutes, 42.4 seconds) came in seventh.

Pitt State placed sixth overall as Bryce Grahn and Nathan Jones took home All-MIAA honors.