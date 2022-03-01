PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University men’s head basketball coach Kim Anderson is retiring from his position, the University announced via press release on Tuesday. He coached the team for five seasons.

“After 20 years as a head coach and 40 years total in college basketball, I have decided to retire from the head coaching position at Pittsburg State University. It has been a great ride and I am extremely thankful for having had the opportunity to coach Gorilla Basketball,” says Anderson.

Anderson has coached the Gorillas since 2018. He was previously the had coach at Mizzou, and the University of Central Missouri before that. He retires from Pittsburg State with a 365-238 all-time head coaching record.

In his time at Central Missouri, Anderson led the Mules to seven trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. He also achieved seven 20-win seasons. His squad won six MIAA regular season titles from 2005-2014, and four MIAA Tournament titles in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013.

At Pittsburg State, Anderson led the Gorillas to back-to-back 17-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The team also made three trips to the MIAA tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Overall, he compiled a 64-75 record.

There’s no word yet on who will be tapped to succeed Anderson.