Kiley Roelfs steps down as Pittsburg boys basketball coach

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Twenty years later and Pittsburg high school boys head basketball coach Kiley Roelfs is stepping down from the program. He compiled a total of 248 wins during his time in charge of the Purple Dragons.

Under Roelfs, Pittsburg secured three births to the state tournament while capturing four consecutive league titles from 2016-2019. Most recently, the Purple Dragons finished with a record of 13-8 in the 2019-2020 season, falling 72-57 to Blue Valley Southwest High School in the Class 5A sub-state tournament.