Last Friday, a day after the Carthage school district announced it will receive a donation for a new high school baseball stadium, The Tigers baseball team also found its new head coach.

Kevin Burgi is the man who will take over the program this next school year. He joins the Tigers after a head coaching run with McDonald County High School from 2018-22. During this last school year, he served as an assistant principal for McDonald County.

He now steps into his role with Carthage and is ready to lead the Tigers. He follows in the footsteps of his dad, John Burgi, who was also head coach of the Tigers baseball program from 1982-90. We were able to speak with Burgi and ask about what drew him to Carthage and what his first step will be in the new position.

Kevin Burgi said, “Really two things, one, just the history of the program. Obviously, my dad used to coach here, so I’ve heard a lot of stories about it. But on the other end of it, just the historical significance and I know so many people that are part of the program, it’s not anything that I’ll take lightly, but on the other end it’s just that history that’s a really big selling point. Probably the second one was just the administration, they did a really good job communicating what would happen and just some different aspects of it. My wife and I felt really really comfortable after talking to them and we decided to make the decision to come over. The first step is getting to know the kids. I’m gonna do that on Thursday, it’s really hard to coach kids if you don’t know them very well, so we’ve gotta build relationships with our kids and we’ve gotta make sure they know where we’re coming from and know our background. On the other end, we’ll start when MSHSAA allows it, we’ll go in and get our offseason stuff going and then once January rolls around we can do the three hours a week and that’s when we’ll kinda get into it and show the kids what our program will be about.”