KC Chiefs Release New Attire Policies for Fans Going Forward

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have updated their policy on certain headgear, face paint, and even the famous “Arrowhead Chop.”

Thursday, the team released a statement regarding discussions with local leaders from “American Indian backgrounds and experiences” on fan decorum and the future of Arrowhead Stadium.

In the release they outlined several points of attire that will no longer be allowed at their stadium. Fans sporting headdresses as well as face painting appropriating American Indian cultures & tradition will be asked to remove this attire prior to entering.

The organization also said they would explore other ways of unifying fan culture with American Indian cultures in the coming seasons.

You can read the full statement on their website here, or directly below:

In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences. As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.

These meaningful conversations with the American Indian Community Working Group helped us educate ourselves and our fans, and our partnership with these leaders has helped guide our American Indian Heritage Month Games, as well as the ceremonial Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium. Our discussions also led us to discourage fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint in our stadium. We are grateful to the members of the working group for their counsel and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.

In addition to that ongoing collaboration, we recently expanded our efforts through consultation with a national organization that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes. Based on those conversations, as well as the work we’ve done alongside the local working group over the past six years, we will be adopting the following measures/policies going forward:

While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium.

Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.

Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium.

We are engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop and plan to have additional discussions in the future.

We are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.

This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium.

As allowed by NFL guidelines and the City of Kansas City Health Department for the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, we will continue with many of the traditions that we have introduced over the past six years, including the Blessing of the Four Directions, the Blessing of the Drum, as well as inviting members of tribes with a historic connection to our region to participate in our American Indian Heritage Month Game.

Finally, we are exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both our local and national partners.

We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.