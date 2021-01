CLAREMORE, Ok. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's basketball teams each got their brief Oklahoma road trip off to a good start, earning a pair of wins over Rogers State Thursday.

The women's team, bolstered by a career performance from sophomore Madi Stokes, defeated the Hillcats 81-78 in overtime. Stokes finished the game with a career-high 31 points, shooting 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line while grabbing a game-high 21 boards and swatting away seven shots. Carley Turnbull and Megan Jackson joined Stokes in double digit scoring nights.