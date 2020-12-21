Katie Scott named WAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

DENVER — Former Carl Junction standout Katie Scott has made the transition to Division I basketball quite seamlessly. On Monday, the Grand Canyon University freshman was named the Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Scott lead the Lopes to a pair of road wins, scoring 35 total points across the two contests. Scott notched a 20 point game in just 22 minutes against against Eastern Washington, then a 15 point game in only 11 minutes with Houston Baptist.

The honor is the first of Scott’s season and career.

On Monday, Scott scored a career high 34 points in a win over Arizona Christian. Her 34 points were a GCU Division 1-era record for points in a single game.