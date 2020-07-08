Kansas Shrine Bowl to implement safety precautions for this year’s game

TOPEKA, Kan. — Things will be a little different at this year’s Kansas Shrine Bowl.

On Wednesday, they announced new procedures to protect players, staff and fans.

They’ll be limiting the crowd size. So, if you haven’t already bought your tickets, you’ll most likely have to watch from home as additional ticket sales won’t be guaranteed according to Executive Director B.J. Harris. The game will be live-streamed on the Kansas Shrine Bowl’s YouTube page.

Other changes include:

A limited supply of masks will be available, but it’s recommended fans bring their own.

The stadium will have special directives and sectioned out seating to promote social distancing.

Players will be given additional space on the sidelines to social distance. Face masks will be required off the field.

Longer breaks will be given to the players so they can hydrate using their own drinking sources instead of a shared drinking source.

Eight local players and a coach will be participating in this year’s game. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.