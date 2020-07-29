Kansas high school football coaches react to KSHSAA decision

KANSAS– Several local Kansas coaches are pleased with the status of fall sports in Kansas.

This comes after the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted down a proposal that would have delayed the start of fall sports.

With fall sports now moving forward as planned, practices can begin August 17, with football teams slated to play their first games on September 4.

Mark Smith, Frontenac head football coach says, “I thought it was a relief for everyone when they heard that. I know our seniors are looking forward to it and all our underclassmen, they’ve worked hard this summer to get ready for this football season.”

Tom Nickelson, Pittsburg head football coach says, “It was just a sense of I wouldn’t say relief, but knowing when we were gonna start and we were gonna have games. It kind of removed that little bit of doubt we had all summer. It just re-energizes you a little bit because you know for sure, you know the day you’re gonna be on the field competing.”

Matt Mims, Baxter Springs head football coach says, “We kind of moved forward like we were gonna have a football season and continued moving that way, and just kept preparing each and every day, and we kept telling our kids we we’re gonna face adversity at some point in the season and to fight that adversity and keep playing forward.”