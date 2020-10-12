Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills moved from this Thursday to next Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch as cornerback E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced Sunday that the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills that was supposed to take place this Thursday, Oct. 15, will now take place on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. CT on FOX4.

This comes after the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots calamity with COVID-19 caused a domino effect on the NFL schedule.

Other NFL schedule changes: pic.twitter.com/xpi6S5otLm — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) October 11, 2020

There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday.

The NFL rescheduled New England’s game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, in a memorable take on the outbreaks in the league, noted on a Zoom call that what is occurring with the Titans and Patriots could happen to anyone.

“But my message to them and to anybody is we were inconvenienced by this,” he said, “but it very easily could have been flipped around to where we had the positive tests and the Patriots were inconvenienced by it. So, I’m happy that the positive tests weren’t in our building.

“But I’m under no illusion that at some point we might have a positive test or two and be the cause of a game getting moved down the road. So, we’re all in this together, the entire league is.

“And in a weird way, I’m kind of happy to see some of this stuff happen because you see who the whiners are … and who can’t handle adversity. And I’m going to try hard that the Denver Broncos don’t fall into any of those categories.”

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

The Bears also had an issue, moving offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed the uncertainty of the situation on Saturday.

“It was a roller coaster for sure,” he said. “Definitely the fact that we had guys with no symptoms testing positive and we had guys with full-blown symptoms getting consecutive negative tests on multiple days was really eye opening. Just the fact of we really don’t know.

“So, we have to treat everyone as if they have the virus. Unfortunately, really probably lost some faith in the testing system just through everything we’ve been through over the past week and a half. But we said that from the beginning that testing is not going to prevent the virus from being spread, it’s the way we handle ourselves with all the protocols and handle ourselves outside the building as well.”