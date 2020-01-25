Kansas Army National Guard Invitational: Day 2

FRONTENAC, Ks. — Day 2 of the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational featured a few area teams looking to secure their spot in the tournament championships.

The Webb City boys defeated Frontenac 100-54. They will face Nevada in the championship game Saturday. The Tigers defeated Pacific 66-48.

The Frontenac girls lost a lopsided game to Blue Valley 65-33. The Lady Raiders will not face Nevada in the third place game, after the Lady Tigers fell to Providence Academy 56-53 in their semifinal contest.