Kansas and Missouri high schools return to football activities

It may not be the same routine in seasons past, but Kansas and Missouri high schools returned to summer training earlier this week.

Between conditioning and weightlifting, Kansas schools can partake in limited football specific drills as the amount of hours allowed per day increases each week. For Missouri, its bylaws were previously changed to grant teams more than 20 days of contact in the summer.

Baxter Springs first-year head coach Matt Mims is just excited to get with his group and get to work.

“First week, excitement level has been really, really high,” he said. “They got me coming in as a new head coach and things like that. They’re very excited and after the first day it died down a little bit–they’re like, ‘Oh, now we got to work.'”