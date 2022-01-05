Kaminsky Classic Basketball Tournament returns Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Kaminsky Classic Basketball Tournament is returning to Joplin High School, starting Thursday.

This year the tournament will feature eight teams from around Missouri: Joplin, Jefferson City, Francis Howell, Carl Junction, William Chrisman, Webb City, and Poplar Bluff. Joplin Athletic Director Matt Hiatt says one of the biggest draws of the tournament is the high level of competition it features.

Hiatt says, “It’s gonna be great competition, a great field again this year. It’s really something we feel prepares our kids and the kids of the other teams that are in it for district-type competition. One of the things that is important to us as well is honoring the legacy of Russ Kaminsky, a former coach here, very successful coach here. So that’s another reason we look forward to it every year.”

The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, January 8.