Kabala commits to Arkansas Fort Smith Local Sports by: Ethan Schmidt Posted: Jul 30, 2019 / 10:51 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 30, 2019 / 10:51 PM CDT Webb City’s Terrell Kabala announced via Twitter that he would be continuing his academic and basketball career at The University of Arkansas Fort Smith After talking it over with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to continue my academic and basketball career at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Thank you to everyone that has loved and supported me along the way.#RunToTheRoar #Team1557 pic.twitter.com/NZXN7brqHM— Terrell Kabala (@terrellkabala1) July 31, 2019 Kabala will enter his senior year at Webb City this fall.