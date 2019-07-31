Breaking News
Kabala commits to Arkansas Fort Smith

Webb City’s Terrell Kabala announced via Twitter that he would be continuing his academic and basketball career at The University of Arkansas Fort Smith

Kabala will enter his senior year at Webb City this fall.

