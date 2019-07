Pitt State continues construction on their new video board.

This board will replace the previous board that was installed in 2008.

The new board will be bigger and have more up-to-date technology. It was also have a score ribbon below it that will keep the time, down and distance, and score.

The board was suppose to be updated next season, but former Pitt State Football Player, Bob Leppke, donated the funds to get the board updated a season earlier.