Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland heads to Mid-American Conference, signs with Eastern Michigan

JOPLIN, Mo. — The first early period of National Signing Day kicked off on Wednesday and a few familiar faces in the Four States are moving on up to some big spots. One in Joplin will get a chance to see some lights, camera, MACtion.

Joplin High School’s Zach Westmoreland signed his letter of intent to play college football at Eastern Michigan University at Victory Ministry & Sports Complex in front of friends and family on Wednesday evening. Westmoreland was a part of Joplin’s 2019 state-runner up team and has been with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College the past semester, but never got to see a snap due to COVID-19.

At the beginning of next semester, Westmoreland will become an Eagle once again when he transfers to Eastern Michigan. He says the personal interest the team took in him is what made him want to go there.

“They reached out to me and got to know about my family before we even talked football,” Westmoreland said. “They met my parents from [Joplin], Oklahoma, California, they met my siblings, before we even really talked about football which is something I’ve never had happen before, which was pretty cool.”