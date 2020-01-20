Joplin’s Tash Commits to Evangel University

JOPLIN, Mo — A week after becoming prep football’s all-time most accurate career passer, Joplin High School’s Blake Tash has decided where to continue his Football, and academic career.

The senior announced today on Twitter that he has committed to play Football at Evangel University.

Tash was the starting QB for the Eagles for three seasons, and helped Joplin to a COC Title and a Class 6 state championship appearance in 2019. During that season, he completed 197 of 260 passes.

The senior holds the National Federation of State High School Associations record for career passing completion percentage (minimum 600 attempts). The previous mark of 71.6% had stood for a decade. Tash set a new mark of 73.6%.

“First off I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me through this entire process, and for believing in me from the very beginning,” Tash said in his tweet. “Without them, I wouldn’t be the person or player that I am today.”

He later said, “Most importantly, I would like to thank God for guiding my decision and giving me the ability to spread his word through he game of football.”