NIXA, MO – In a week five rematch, Joplin fell to Nixa on the road in an attempted comeback.

Down 21-0, Hobbs Gooch worked the Joplin offense and found Whit Hafer to tighten the score. Nixa would try to pull away with a touchdown of their own, but Quin Renfro and the Joplin offense responded with another touchdown.

With a 28-14 lead though, Nixa would continue to dominate on offense and put an end to an attempted comeback by the Eagles in a 56-34 win.

Joplin finishes their season with a 7-4 record.