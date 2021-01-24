Joplin’s Nathan Glades commits to Missouri Southern football

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ll see a familiar face on the Missouri Southern State University football team this fall.

Joplin’s Nathan Glades has announced he’s committing to the program.

The senior running back stepped up big time for the Eagles’ offense this past season, filling the gap Isaiah Davis left when he graduated.

This past season, Glades posted 28 touchdowns and 1,458 rushing yards on 224 carries.

He has a multitude of accolades to his name, including being names the 2020 Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 All-State running back and All-State returner, as well as the 2020 COC All-Conference running back and returner.

Glades has known for some time he wanted to play for MSSU, because he wants to help turn the program around.

Glades says, “When I went on our official visit, I got to meet the players, and when the players told me why they were there, and they were there because they want to change the program around, that hit me straight to the heart. Because Joplin, we got to change the program around two years ago. And it’s now known for wanting to win. And that’s what I want MSSU to become.”

Missouri Southern is currently searching for a head coach to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Sims; Joe Bettasso is serving as interim head coach in the meantime.