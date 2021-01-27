Joplin’s Josh Yarnall signs with Central Methodist soccer

JOPLIN, Mo. — National Signing Day is still a week away, but one Joplin senior opted to make his college commitment official early.

Josh Yarnall signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer for former back-to-back NAIA national champions Central Methodist University.

A team captain both his junior and senior seasons, Yarnall was also a first team all-district and first team all-COC selection this season.

He primarily played center back for Joplin, but Yarnall said he’s ready to play whatever position is need most of him by his new team.

He’s already got clear goals set for himself for next season.

“My first goal, I want to make the first team in college. I understand that it’s my first year, so I don’t fully expect to be put on the first team. So my first goal is to get that spot. Then my next goal is to defend that title of being the NAIA champions.”

He added that he’s excited to be the second Yarnall to sign on to play college sports. His older brother Jake was a Benedictine College commit in 2018.

“It feels amazing. First because I’m glad that I’m still an Eagle technically and I’m glad that I get to move on to this next step of my life. As I kind of touched on, my brother went on to play a college sport. He went on to play baseball, and I’m glad that I get to do the same thing with soccer.”