Joplin’s Isaiah Davis talks ahead of FCS title game with South Dakota State

Brookings, S.D. — You did not want to get in this guy’s way in high school.

Joplin’s Isaiah Davis played in a state championship his senior year with the Eagles and is now about to play in South Dakota State’s first FCS title game in his freshman season.

If you go back earlier in the spring season, Davis filled in for the injured starter Pierre Strong Jr and put on a show. The true freshman ran for a career-high 150 yards on 22 carries for three touchdowns.

No big deal, right? Just another Friday night at Junge Field.

You can catch Davis and South Dakota State taking on undefeated Sam Houston in the FCS championship game this Sunday (May 16) on KODE 12. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CST.

FULL INTERVIEW: