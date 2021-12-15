Joplin’s Donovyn Fowler signs with Oklahoma track and field

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin senior Donovyn Fowler always thought he’d play college football. Instead, he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to join the Oklahoma track and field team.

The dream was always college football, but he was a bit smaller in stature. It wasn’t until after a successful Junior Olympics meet during his first season of AAU that Fowler began considering track and field as an option.

Fowler, who holds Joplin school records in both the long and triple jump, said that Oklahoma was just the right fit for him.

“Oklahoma, it was definitely how they carried themselves and presented themselves from the first time we went on a Zoom call, they were extremely professional as well as funny,” Fowler said. “Whenever I went there they kind of just amplified that times ten, and they just really made me feel like at home.”

The Sooners will be getting not just one of the best jumpers in the state of Missouri, but in the country. Fowler is currently ranked second nationally in the triple jump, and third in the long jump.