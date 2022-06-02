JOPLIN, Mo. – The 2022 Joplin Outlaws home opener provided plenty of drama down the stretch, but the Outlaws would come up short in their home opener, falling to the Nevada Griffons 5-4.

After going scoreless through five innings, the Griffons would finally open the scoring with a five run inning in the top of the sixth.

A two run homer from Joplin’s Max Bruff in the bottom of the sixth closed the gap to two. The Outlaws would come to within a run, but ended up stranding the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth to take the loss.

Nevada moves to 1-0 on the season, Joplin falls to 0-1. The Outlaws will try and bounce back at home Friday against the Des Moines Peak Prospects. First pitch from Joe Becker Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m.