Joplin’s Camryn Ledford shines at state track meet

JOPLIN, Mo. — Not one, not two, not even three, but Joplin High School’s Camryn Ledford has earned four state medals — this season alone.

The junior para athlete has collected seven state medals over the course of her high school career and owns at least two records in her respective events. Ledford medaled in the 800m, 200m and para discus throw in the Class 5 state track meet this past weekend.

Here’s Camryn again. This time she wins the 200M with a time of 36.31! And she also won the girls para discus with a throw of 12.80M. Congratulations on a great day, Camryn! #goeagles pic.twitter.com/cOaSwmb0gK — Joplin Athletics (@JHS_Athletics) May 27, 2021

Ledford is now training to compete in national meets this summer where she’ll be competing against other athletes from across the country.