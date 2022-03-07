Camryn Ledford has represented Joplin as a wheelchair track athlete since she was in 8th grade. She’s set records and put forth winning efforts in her time as an Eagle and finds herself signing to compete for the University of Arizona. Ledford says it took time for her to commit to Arizona but is happy she made the choice.

Camryn Ledford said, “Originally I wanted to go to the University of Illinois and that was like my dream school and I didn’t wanna go far from home, so Arizona was out of the picture, but after visiting Arizona and seeing how awesome it is and how amazing the team is there, it was everything I could have imagined.”

Camryn will head to Arizona in the fall and it’s a Pac-12 school, so there’s a lot of competition, but as you can see she’s ready for that competition.

Ledford said, “A lot of the incoming freshman that are coming in to Arizona, I know them from traveling during the summer, so I’m really excited to train with them and just work that much harder because there’s some incredible athletes.”

While committing to be a Wildcat is a big accomplishment for Ledford, she still has her senior season left to compete as a Joplin Eagle. She looks forward to achieving more in her final year and working with now new head coach Nick Reid.

Camryn Ledford said, “I’m really excited. It’s bitter sweet being my last year and all. I’m excited for new things in Arizona, but right now I’m even more excited for this season and to get to spend it with my friends and favorite coaches.”

Head coach Nick Reid said, “She works hard, never complains, puts in the time, puts in the effort and it shows up on the track. She’s got quite a few state records, we think possibly a national record. She’s somebody the kids look up to, because she doesn’t complain she just shows up and does what she’s supposed to do.”