Joplin’s Camryn Ledford hits her best mark yet

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just one track and field meet into the season and Joplin High School’s Camryn Ledford is already putting up numbers.

She’s a wheelchair athlete, but if you were to ask her coach he’d say she’s one of the best at what she does. Most recently, Ledford threw for 12.67m in the javelin throwing event at the Carthage Invitational — a record breaking feat.

“I don’t know if it hits people how big of a deal that actually is,” Joplin head track and field coach Brandon Taute said. “You put that out there, you talk about it, but she is the best to ever do it in the nation, so it’s pretty cool.”

Ledford does the 100m, 200m, any sprint and distance events, you name it, she does it all. But her favorite event is the javelin throw.

When Ledford threw for 12.67m at the Carthage Invitational, it broke the 20 and under national record. Ledford mentioned that she’s not sure if it counts because it wasn’t broken at an adaptive sports USA meet, but it still set a school record.

Even if it doesn’t technically count, she still reached a greater distance than anyone has before.

“I actually did not expect to do that my first meet,” Ledford said. “I had joked around with my coaches at one of our first few practices, and I had told what the record was, and I said that was my goal. And they were like, ‘OK.'”

“They had written it down and we were going to get that before the end of the season. Well, it turns out, I went out and beat it my first meet.”

One of Ledford’s long-term goals is to attend the University of Illinois. She says they have a great facility for adaptive athletes and it’s one of her favorite places for track.

And when you put up numbers like she has, you’re definitely on your way.