Joplin’s Bruggeman signs with Mizzou track and cross country

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin senior Micah Bruggeman signed his letter to join the Mizzou track and cross country teams on Friday, completing a longtime dream in the process.

The current school record holder in the mile, the future Tiger also has a top three time in all the other distance events. He said Wednesday he’ll probably start out running the 800 meters and mile at Mizzou, and will see his distances increase as he goes through the program.

He said his time as an Eagle helped him prepare to run at the Division 1 level.

“Well coming in I had some great teammates above me, but I really feel like I’ve helped set up a program that’s going to be sustainable now,” Bruggeman said. “We’ve really been competing. In cross country, we went to state for the first time ever this year, and I wasn’t even as big of a contributor than I would have liked. I think we’ve just got a good team morale going around now. I really like that I got to contribute to that.”