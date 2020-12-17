Joplin’s Alex Curry, Jonah Hensley sign letters of intent on signing day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School had two students athletes sign letters of intent in Kaminsky Gym this afternoon.

Alex Curry and Jonah Hensley both signed their papers.

Curry committed to play football at Southeast Missouri State University, and Hensley signed to further his swim career at Midway University in Kentucky.

Both boys agreed said during the ceremony that their time at Joplin was the best four years of their lives, but they’re excited to dive into life at their new schools.

Curry says, “[The SEMO coaches are] just so welcoming, open arms, and they show love. That’s what I love most about them, is that they’re gonna get me going and they put me on.”

Hensley says, “The most important part is loyalty and pride for our school, Joplin High School has a lot of pride and history for our schools, they have great coaches, and I hope to continue my effort [at Midway] as I did here.”