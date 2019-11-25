Joplin Welcomes Home the Eagles

JOPLIN, Mo — Crowds cheered, and car horns went off in Joplin Saturday night, as the Eagles football team received a hero’s welcome home after earning a berth in the Class 6 state title game.

“(The players) didn’t expect the escort through town, and all the people waiting for them here,” said Joplin Head Football Coach Curtis Jasper. “I think that they are just blown away”

Eagles senior Isaiah Davis said, “It’s just crazy, the support that we get from the community. We had kids waving at us from the highway. We went from the highway to main street, to I think it was 7th street, back St. Louis, back to 15th street, 20th, street.”

“It’s just crazy to see all the support we got from the community,” Davis continued.

Joplin defeated Fort Zumwalt West 41-20 Saturday evening behind a five touchdown performance from Davis. After a few hours to reflect, the senior gave the credit to the play of his teammates.

“I thought it was more of a tribute to the other players, Zach and Nathan, Blake,” Davis said. “It was a great night for all of us.”

Joplin still needs one more win to earn a state championship. But the team is glad to fight for a chance to win it all, and be together for one more week.

“Our Principal Dr. Gilbreth says (Joplin High School) is the best school in the universe, and I am just happy to be coaching here,” said Jasper. “We want to win a championship but we want to spend every last second of the season that we can spend together working for that common goal and being around each other.”

“It’s not just the players having fun, even like the fans and residents of Joplin,” said Davis. “It’s crazy. I’ve done it track but I’ve never done it in football. So it’s a good experience.”

And if Saturday night is any indication, the Eagles will have the full support of the community when it takes on De Smet next week in Columbia for the title.