Joplin to host NJCAA D1 and D2 Cross Country Championship in 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC — The NJCAA has awarded championship locations for upcoming Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, as well as the newly created Division 2 championships.

Joplin has been awarded the championship meet in 2023. The Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of Missouri Southern will serve as the site.

The course hosts the annual First to the Finish Southern Stampede, one of the largest high school and college cross country meets in the Midwest.

Joplin Sports Authority and the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course has also hosted the NCAA Division 2 Cross Country Championships in 1999, 2007, 2012, 2015, and 2017.