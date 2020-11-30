Joplin standout Zach Westmoreland to continue football career at the Eastern Michigan University

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Joplin wide receiver Zach Westmoreland has announced his commitment to the Eastern Michigan University.

Before he was joining Division I programs, Westmoreland was an integral part to Joplin’s 2019 squad that contended for a state championship.

The June after he graduated, he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot that put him out for roughly five months.

He’s spent his first semester of college with the NEO A&M Golden Norseman, but never actually got to see a game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though he didn’t get to play this semester, Westmoreland believes his time at NEO helped him prove he was the same player after recovering from injury.

Westmoreland says, “The main thing was just going there and becoming a full qualifier, which I did. A lot of people just wanted to see me run routes and stuff at full speed after my injury. So, I mean, from there, once they saw I got my grades up and was back to full health, they were pretty set on me.”