JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Lady Eagles soccer team hosted the McAuley Catholic Lady Warriors in a non-conference matchup Monday night.

The Lady Eagles blanked the Lady Warriors 6-0. At the end of the first half, Joplin had a 3-0 lead with two goals from Masyn Briggs and a goal from Paisley Parker. The Lady Eagles move to 5-8 on the season. They will return to conference play Tuesday, May 2 at home against the Webb City Lady Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Warriors fall to 3-8 on the year and will play at home Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. to take on Lighthouse Sr. High.