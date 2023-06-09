JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced their pick for the high school’s new boys head basketball coach Friday.

The district named Nicholas Pfeifer as the next head coach for the Joplin High School Boys Basketball team. Pfeifer had served as the head freshmen basketball coach for the school already while teaching PE and health.

Before joining Joplin, Pfeifer coached varsity basketball at Erie High School in Kansas from 2012 to 2022. While there, he led the team to two league championships, three 15+ winning seasons, one 21-win season, and back-to-back appearances at state for the first time in 27 years, a JSD release stated. This remarkable career earned Pfeifer multiple coaching accolades in Kansas, such as the Parsons Sun Coach of the Year in 2021.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Joplin High School basketball program,” said Pfeifer. “I cannot wait to expand upon my role in a district that has so many tremendous teachers, coaches, administrators and student athletes. We will work tirelessly to continue the great tradition and history of Joplin basketball while creating a style that the people and community of Joplin can be proud of. Go Eagles!”

Coach Pfeifer will assume his new role immediately.