Joplin Schools hires new JHS head basketball coach

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School announced Friday evening that Bronson Schaake will become the new head boys basketball coach and business teacher for the Eagles.

Bronson Schaake

Schaake has taught business and served as the head boys basketball coach at Riverton High School since 2016. Prior to his employment at Riverton, Schaake was the Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach at Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kan. Schaake was also a member of the coaching staff at Basehor-Linwood High School in Basehor, Kan., during their 4A state championship run in 2012.

Matt Hiatt, Joplin School Athletic Director states, “We are extremely excited that Bronson is joining our school, community, and athletic department. As we went through the hiring process, Bronson stood out as a great communicator, teacher, role model, and basketball coach. He is well respected in the coaching community for the basketball program he has created at Riverton that centers around hard work, commitment, relationships, and strong fundamentals. Bronson’s experience, abilities, and passion for the game of basketball make him the perfect fit for our program. I cannot wait for him to get started.”

Schaake was a finalist for Kansas 3A Basketball Coach of the Year in 2021. Schaake stated, “I am thrilled to join a program that is focused on culture, people and excellence. I’m looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the Joplin community!”

Schaake played basketball at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth before transferring to Park University to finish his bachelor’s degree in Geography Information Systems with a minor in finance in 2012. Schaake completed his Masters of Business Administration at Park University in 2013. He resides in Joplin.