Joplin returns experienced players in key positions for 2021 season

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles have laced up the cleats and hit the practice field as they prepare for the 2021 season. For most football fans and players, there’s always that great feeling of anticipation as the season draws near, that’s exactly what the Eagles feel headed in.

Korey Read, senior safety, says, “It’s crazy, everyone is just locked in and kind of going for the same goal. It just felt good after having a long time on and off the field. All these guys have put in the work, so whenever we got to come out on the field all at once, it just felt good to finally be together.”

Landen Atherton, senior tight end, says, “It’s been tremendous, our team bonding has been beyond what we expected this year and we’ve taken strides as a team to become closer to one another and become a true family.”

Last year, Joplin lost in the second round of the playoffs and totaled six wins on the year. As they prepare for the next campaign, the Eagles can rely on several experienced returners including senior quarterback Always Wright. The Eagles are ready to take it one step at a time.

Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper says, “I think we’re focusing on the little things. I think our senior leadership has thrown that gauntlet down. We’re not gonna beat ourselves, we’re gonna make sure we do all the little things correct all the way down to making sure the locker room is spotless and making sure everyone is on time everyday.”

Wright says, “I’d say the chemistry is a lot different from last year. Everybody knows each other, there’s no real cliques on the team. Everybody knows each other, everybody has fun, everybody is competitive so we have that same kind of edge out here on the field.”

The Eagles begin their season at Webb City on Friday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m.