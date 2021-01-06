Joplin picks up win over Carl Junction on first night of the Kaminsky Classic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin senior Dante Washington scored a team high 16 points as the Eagles defeated Carl Junction 63-52 in the first night of the Kaminsky Classic.

Always and All Wright joined Washington in putting up double-digit scoring, scoring 11 and 15 points respectively.

Carl Junction senior Alex Baker lead all scorers with 23 points.

With the win, Joplin moves to 5-2 on the year. Carl Junction falls to 1-8. The Eagles will be back in action Thursday at 6 pm against William Chrisman. Carl Junction will play Friday at 7 pm, also against William Chrisman.