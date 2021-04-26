Joplin Outlaws seeking host families for the summer

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the start of the 2021 MINK League season draws near, the Joplin Outlaws are still in need of host families this summer.

Outlaws President and General Manager Mark Rains said with players coming from all around the country to join the team this season, host families are needed now more than ever.

While the team takes care of the players when the team is on the road, host families provide the players a place to sleep, eat, and do laundry while they’re in Joplin.

26 players are expected to come to Joplin to play this summer, and Rains said seven beds are still needed. He added that becoming a host family can be a rewarding experience for all involved.

“We’ve (Rains and his wife) have hosted 42 players in our house, and they have become our kids,” Rains said. “There’s other families that hesitate about it as well, and once they do it they love it.”

Those looking to become host families can contact Rains directly. His contact information can be found on the Joplin Outlaws website.

The Outlaws open their season on the road June 2 in a Show-Me League doubleheader. They’ll play their home opener June 4 against the newly formed Des Moines Prospects. First pitch from Joe Becker Stadium is set for 7 pm.