Saturday evening at Joe Becker Stadium, the Joplin Outlaws would host the first ever alumni game.

General Manager Mark Rains came up with the idea when he saw teams around the Mink League playing their own alumni games.

12 alumni players would return to play for the team and be coached by last year’s head coach Chris Dawson.

The Outlaws will return to their regular summer schedule tomorrow on the road against the Nevada Griffons. First pitch will be at 7:00.