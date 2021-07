JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws hosted the Jefferson City Renegades on Tuesday and walked away with a 9-7 win. Jefferson City opened up scoring in the first inning with an RBI single by Carter Mize, but Caleb Feuerstake quickly responded with a two-run homer in the second inning.

The Outlaws will return to action tomorrow, July 7, at home against Sedalia. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.