Joplin Outlaws ascend to top spot in South Division with win over Sedalia Bombers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws hosted the Sedalia Bombers on Thursday in their first home contest in weeks. The two teams went into the game tied for first place in the MINK League’s South Division. A win would separate the two teams from each other.

The Bombers were up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, until a Caleb Feuerstake grounder up the first baseline tied it up at 2-all. Joplin was able to then take the lead and close things out for a 4-2 win. They now sit at the top of the South Divison.