Joplin ousts Webb City, 41-40, in season opener for second straight season

WEBB CITY, Mo. — In KODE’s first High School Game Night Game of the Week, the Joplin Eagles visited the Webb City Cardinals for one of the COC’s most anticipated matchups of the season.

The Eagles have taken the win over the Cardinals the last two seasons; in the 2020 season, they won by just one point.

The game was very intense with each team seeming to always have an answer for the other. The Cardinals opened up scoring with a run by Cade Wilson. Joplin quickly responded with a score by Drew VanGilder, and we had a matchup on our hands.

Webb City was able to maintain a thick margin over Joplin after three successful two-point conversions; the Eagles, on the other hand, missed one, offsetting the scores. Webb City lead 24-19 heading into halftime.

However, Joplin was able to gain some ground on Webb City to keep things competitive. In the final moments of the game, it looked like the Cardinals would snap their losing streak against Joplin- but instead, the Eagles positioned themselves for a field goal. The attempt was successful, and Joplin took the win, 41-40: the same score as last years game.

Next week, on Friday, September 3, Joplin will host Nixa, while Webb City will visit Neosho.