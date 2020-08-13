Joplin looks to reload roster, make a return run at state

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin came so close to winning it all in 2019, but came up just short in the Class 6 state title game. After a unique spring and summer, the team is ready to claw their way back to the top again — last year’s end still fresh in their minds.

“You know you get that close, going into the fourth quarter with the lead and get that close, you can’t help but be just hungry and continue to work harder for more,” Joplin head football coach Curtis Jasper said. “Just being out here, being with the kids, working hard and getting after that common goal again was unbelievable and it’s been great everyday so far.”

The Eagles have had to replace a talented senior class that featured the offensive trio of Blake Tash, Isaiah Davis, and Zach Westmoreland, capable of putting points on the board. That’s been easier Jasper said with young players and this years seniors ready to step up.

“You know it was a special group in all aspects, not just in talent, leadership too. This senior group obviously has big shoes to fill. They’re doing a great job so far. We’re going to miss that production but we also have a lot of really good athletes who are looking forward to their shot.”

“It kid of feels the same as last year,” senior Nathan Glades said. “We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. Everyone has to be held accountable for their position. I’m gonna tell you to pick it up. Other than that it’s the same as last year.”

Their week one game will feature a very familiar foe, Class 4 state champions Webb City. It’s a game that promises to be plenty of fun, and could prove to be a good bench mark for what this Eagles team could be capable of this year. Jasper said there’s one major thing this team will need to focus on this season if they want to make it back to the top.

“The thing that last year’s team did to be able to make it to state was hold each other accountable, make sure we’re doing everything right, whether it’s on the football field or off.”

Joplin will open their season Friday, August 28, at home against Webb City.