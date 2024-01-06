JOPLIN, MO – Members of the Joplin Memorial High School basketball team from 1974-78 were honored in the Kaminsky gym on Friday night.

With back-to-back state titles in ’77 and ’78, Memorial posted a combined win-loss record of 62-1 in two seasons. Henry Fields, a member of the team during the 1974-78 years, said the success wasn’t only celebrated by the team, but also by the town.

“Making it to state was a jubilation for the entire city,” said Fields.

“We all were excited then. As a team we shared losses and wins, and we believed in playing together.”

Mark Taylor, another member of Memorial’s team, said seeing the group brings about a lot of emotion.

“A lot of these guys are still really good friends,” Taylor said.

“It’s good to see them every time I can. Sometimes it’s hard because I’m reminded of those that have passed on, but I enjoy any chance I have to get together with these guys.”

The basketball team was inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, and team member David Gilliam said, the journey was fun for both him and the fans.

“If anybody ever saw us play, it was a lot of fun. We were a joy to watch, and we had a lot of fun out there on the court,” Gilliam said.

Each member had their name read aloud, and the group was given a standing ovation at the end of the ceremony.