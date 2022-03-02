JOPLIN, Mo. – Two more Joplin High School seniors will be playing sports at the next level.

Joe Jasper signed his letter of intent to join the Missouri S&T football team. Jasper said he will redshirt his first year before suiting up for the Miners as a outside linebacker and long snapper.

For him, the decision to head to Rolla came down to a mix of academics and athletics.

“Obviously if you know anything about Missouri S&T you know they’re really strong academically and I’m going to actually major in business administration and they have a really good MBA program,” Jasper said. “So that was a really big thing for me. Also just the coaching staff and the team at Missouri S&T, it’s very much a family and it’s a family I want to be a part of.”

Teammate Donovahn Watkins will be a two sport athlete at Coffeyville Community College. Watkins will play on the defensive line for the football team and throw the discus and shot put for the track and field squad.

“It’s definitely going to be interesting,” Watkins said. “I love both sports equally as much, so just not having a lot of free time and staying out of trouble and doing the right thing I know if I work hard and do the right thing the rest will take care of itself.”