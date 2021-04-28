Joplin holds signing day for multiple student athletes

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the school year begins to wind down, so will the college signings. That wasn’t the case at Joplin High School Wednesday, as four athletes signed their letters of intent.

Three of them come from the Eagles baseball team.

Kohl Cooper will be a two tool player at Crowder College. He said he’s been keeping an eye on the team’s impressive run this season.

“The history they have there (at Crowder) with Coach Lallemand and their winning streaks and stuff like that. The type of players they have there are miraculous. I mean that’s what I want to be around, a team like that.”

His teammate David Fiscus will be playing for St. Louis Community college next year. The catcher said his new coach had already spoken to him about what to expect next season.

“We sat down and talked while they were playing about how they need new catchers and needing people from our area that are more driven to win, ” Fiscus said. “He really thinks that I’ll fit in as a competitor and I’ll fit in with how they train.”

Submarine pitcher Josh Harryman will be joining the Three Rivers Community College baseball team. It also provides all three players the opportunity to go from being teammates to opponents, as all three teams play in the same region.

“It’s going to be a blast. I’m going five hours away,” Harryman said. “I’m not going to be able to see a lot of my friends that I grew up with here. I’ll get to see them about four times a year. That’s more than lots of people I’ll get to talk to. It’ll be good.”

The three baseball players were joined by Eagles swimmer Ben Wardlow, who will be heading to William Jewell next fall. For him, the decision was as much about academics as it was about athletics.

“I got in contact with some of their teachers and I got to learn about something called the Oxford Honors Program,” Wardlow said. “My first two years I get accustomed to the tutorial method, and then my junior year I’ll actually be able to study at Oxford University. So eventually my decision became a no brainer.”