JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not just high school baseball season that’s around the corner; Joplin Little League is also gearing up for their season to begin,

Saturday morning, Little League players got some help from the big kids. The Joplin High School baseball team hosted an evaluation and clinic today at Kaminsky Gymnasium. The players helped figure out what kid would be placed on what team, and also worked with the Little Leaguers to develop their skills.

Event organizers think this was a really positive thing for the kids that showed up, because not only did they get some practice in, but they got attention from older role models.

“I think it’s great for them to be out here around the high school kids,” says Nathan Horton, Joplin Little League president. “Just to get to see that next level that maybe they’re hoping to get to someday. A lot of these high school kids grew up playing Little League as well, so it’s really awesome to see them giving back as well.”

Joe Jasper, Joplin High School baseball player, says, “It helps the future generations for Joplin baseball. I also have a little brother that’s here today, and so he was super excited about it. So helping all those kids, it’s just a cool thing to do.”

Joplin Little League is still looking for a couple coaches and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, you can contact the league on their website.

As for the high school squad, they’ll be playing their Jamboree this Tuesday at home.